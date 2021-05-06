Health Report- Surprising side effects of giving up fast food

Fast food has been a staple of American life since the first White Castle opened its doors in 1921. Now, with over 200,000 fast food companies and a new option at every corner, fast food is quickly supersizing Americans.

The CDC reports that over one-third of all Americans eat fast food on any given day. We all know it’s not the best option for our health, but we have some surprising side effects of what could happen if you give up fast food.

What is your favorite fast foods?

“I do like the fast foods, I like the chicken fingers, French fries, Cokes, and my favorite…chocolate milkshakes.” said Sean McMonagle.

“I love pizza.” said Ron Rovito.

What happens if you give it up? You’ll be at lower risk for heart disease and diabetes, but experts say you’re also at lower risk for Alzheimer’s. Studies show the hallmark Alzheimer’s protein, beta-amyloid was higher in those with high-junk-food diets. With less blood sugar, experts say you won’t just lose weight, your mood may also improve!

Researchers have found a fast-food diet can damage neurons and even cause depression. If you’re one of the more than 84 million Americans consuming fast food every day, experts say to start small.

“Oh, my kids, they’ll tell you. McDonald’s French fries are the best fries ever, and I agree, they have great friends, but we don’t need to eat them every week.