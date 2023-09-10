There’s a growing concern among pediatricians and pharmacists about the overuse of antibiotics in children.

Whether it’s the sneezes, sniffles, coughs or fevers, we want our little ones to feel better fast, but are antibiotics always the answer?

“The biggest misuses of antibiotics in children are really for viral infections,” said Jared Olson of PharmD, pharmacist of infectious diseases at Intermountain Health’s Primary Children’s Hospital.

But do you know the difference between a bacterial infection and a virus? For example, strep throat is a bacterial infection. Colds are a virus. Infectious disease pharmacist, Jared Olson, has a warning for patients about antibiotics.

“They come at a cost that’s in side effects. So, some of the most common side effects that we see with antibiotics are diarrhea and also rashes that are relatively minor. But we can also see really serious adverse events such as allergic reactions that require hospitalizations,” Olson said.

Over the past decade, the CDC reports antibiotic prescriptions for children have increased by 50 percent. And that overuse is creating more drug resistant organisms.

“It’s become really concerning recently because we don’t have a lot of new drugs that are being developed,” Olson went on to say.

New research shows that if your child does need antibiotics, shorter durations are just as effective as longer durations. And parents can do their part by not insisting on antibiotics for every illness.