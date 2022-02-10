Health Report- Toxic social media: Not picture perfect

The fallout from social media toxic messaging continues as both mental health and body image disorders have been linked to social media.

Now, parents are picking up the pieces and trying to figure out what to do next.

It’s challenges like these that drive teens to feel not picture perfect. One of those teens was Mariam Fawzi. Tik Tok challenges became a huge trigger for Mariam.

“Like the Face Symmetry Challenge or the Jawline Challenge,” said Mariam Fauzi, Fell victim to toxic messaging.

This triggered Mariam’s battle with anorexia. At it’s lowest, Mariam’s weight plunged to 74 pounds. Her heart stopped beating twice.

“When she was admitted, she was very, very sick. She was literally on death’s door,” said Neveen Radwan, Mariam’s mother.

Mariam is one of the countless teens who has been affected by toxic images on social media.

“They’re engaging in content when it is toxic that’s telling them they’re not good enough,” said Carla Marie Manly, PhD, Clinical Psychologist.

“I don’t believe that eating disorders are caused by social media, but they’re absolutely triggered by them,” Radwan said.

Neveen, like other parents, is now figuring out what to do about her child using social media. Dr. Manly says the key is communication.

“Stay really attentive to how much time your child is spending on social media. Have very clear limits and pay attention to unusual mood fluctuations,” Manly said.

For now, Neveen is playing it safe and keeping Mariam away from social media.

“Toxic Tik Tok trends shouldn’t define who you are,” Fawzi said.