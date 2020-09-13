Health Report: Virtual program helps connect children with epilepsy

One in 50 children are living with a disability. Although living with a disability isn’t necessarily rare, it can be very lonely and isolating.

One young woman is working to connect these kids to show them that they are not alone.

Livy has had epilepsy and cerebral palsy since she was born, so she’s in a wheelchair and she can’t speak.

Fifteen-year-old Livy didn’t need words to teach her twin sister Hailey some pretty valuable life lessons.

“She taught us acceptance and to give back to others and to appreciate what we have,” said Hailey Scheinman, President and CEO of Kids Crew.

With that in mind, Hailey Scheinman became the founder, president and CEO of Kids Crew.

“Welcome everyone to the Kids Crew meeting. We’re so excited to have you here,” said Scheinman.

Kids Crew helps connect kids without epilepsy to kids with epilepsy.

“Kids are really accepting and once they learn to accept other people early on than that will last their whole lives,” said Scheinman.

Membership has grown to 2900 in 50 states.

This program teaches awareness, educates families and helps others. The movement caught the attention of the National Epilepsy Foundation.

“You want to make sure that other people are out there for you that you’re not alone in this,” said Laura Thrall from the Epilepsy Foundation of America.

The impact can be life changing. Many children with epilepsy are at an increased risk for bullying,, difficulties in social engagement, inadequate school skills and poor self-esteem.

“I think what we’re trying to do is say differences are okay,” said Thrall.

Kids Crew members take part in Lemonade for Livy which has raised $740,000 for charity and a priceless amount of awareness for kids living with epilepsy.

“We believe that kids can change the world. It doesn’t matter what your age is, you are able to make a difference,” said Scheinman.