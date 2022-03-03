With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping kids at home and online, kids are having easier access to sexually explicit material at a younger age.

Singer Billie Eilish admitted she watched porn before she was 12 years old and statistics show the average age for first time exposure to pornographic material is 11.

Steve Hartschuh is cautious of what his kids see online, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With everything closed down, they’re basically in the house on their computer,” said Steve Hartschuh, parent.

A lot more screen time can lead to inappropriate websites.

“More comprehensive and include topics, such as sexting and sexually explicit media. Current research is saying about one in four teens have received a sext.” said Katie Gallagher, Director of Education for Candor Health Education.

A “sext” is a sexually explicit or suggestive image, message, or video sent on a smartphone or through the internet. The CDC says sexting can damage a teen’s self-image, lead to depression and other mental health issues. Teens can even face felony charges.

“It’s so critical to talk to kids about these kinds of situations before they may find themselves in it.” Gallagher said.

Parents can get the conversation started by using a recent news story or something you’ve seen to engage your teen on the topic. Explain, early and often, how a sent image or message can’t be taken back and can live forever on the internet. Also, talk about personal boundaries and how to resist peer pressure. Steve makes sure to steer his daughter Ava in the right direction, especially as she navigates dating in high school.

“He told me to be conscious of my decisions and really think about what I am doing and think about the outcomes and bigger picture.” said Ava Hartschuh, daughter.