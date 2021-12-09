Health Report: What you need to know about COVID tongue

Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue. These are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19.

Now, doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk to eat.

You won your battle with COVID-19, but the war is not over just yet.

According to the CDC, 35% of people infected with COVID-19 will experience lingering headaches, coughs, heart problems, balance issues and more, lasting weeks or even months.

Now, a new rare symptom is showing up in doctors officers. It’s called Macroglossia, or an enlarged tongue.

“What we call a true massive macroglossia is what we’re seeing is when it’s hanging past their chin that’s coming down almost kind of appendage.” said James Melville, DDS, UTHealth Houston School of Denistry.

However, the condition is not a direct side effect of COVID-19, bur rather a symptom of some treatments for COVID-19.

“It was associated with long-term intubation.” Melville said.

Most COVID-19 patients who develop Macroglossia had a history of being in the prone position where they were turned over on their stomachs to get more oxygen in their lungs.

“Because of the giant tongue, they can’t talk, go out in public, eat by mouth. Their quality of life is extremely poor.” Melville said.

To treat the condition, compression may work. However, Dr. Melville says the most effective treatment is tongue reduction surgery.

“The surgery itself takes about 45 minutes. It’s not a long, complicated surgery either.

