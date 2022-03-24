Long COVID happens when patients experience lingering COVID-19 symptoms even after the initial COVID infection has cleared.

New research is providing some clues into who may be at risk of getting long COVID.

From music lessons to shooting hoops, busy mother of two Jane Storie always has to stay on top of her game. But, three months after she cleared a COVID infection, lingering symptoms threw her off her game.

“I was having a hard time breathing. I felt like my lungs were burning. I told my husband ‘I think I have COVID again.'” said Jane Storie, Suffers from long COVID.

Storie was actually experiencing “Long COVID,” a condition where she had prolonged symptoms from her COVID infection.

“We’re seeing long COVID symptoms in about 10-30% percent of patients who had COVID infections,” said Dr. Sapna Kripalani, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Initially, it was believed that people with severe COVID infections were the ones most likely to get long COVID. But, those with mild infections are also getting it. Now, researchers from Seattle have found having the presence of certain autoantibodies, which are antibodies that mistaken attack the body in autoimmune diseases, can put you at risk.

They found the autoantibodies present in 60% of patients with long COVID. Other risk factors include having type two diabetes, and a reactivated Epstein-Barr virus, which is a type of herpes virus. Your gender may also play a role.

“We think there is a slight predominance for women over men,” Dr. Kripalani said.

Knowing these risk factors can narrow down treatment for those suffering from long COVID. Like Storie, who is currently getting therapy at a COVID clinic at Vanderbilt University.