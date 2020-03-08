New miracle drug designed to stop flu and Coronavirus

The sneezing, the coughing and the body aches.

“I couldn’t move, and I had a high fever of over a hundred and that stayed the same for three days,” said Robert Cox, PHD, Georgia State.

Robert Cox knows first hand how miserable the flu can be. Now he works on a Georgia State University research team testing a next generation drug against the flu called EIDD2801.

The drug works by targeting an enzyme needed to replicate the flu virus in the body.

“It looks so much like a regular nucleotide to the virus that it can’t find a way to distinguish between it and other ones,” said Cox.

Allowing the drug to sneak past the virus and stop it from replicating.

“So it stops the application process so the virus cannot produce new genomes that then can be packaged down into new viral particles,” said Cox.

Some antiviral drugs currently available on the market, such as Tamiflu, have been found to be ineffective against some strains of the influenza virus, but with tests on ferrets, this new drug proves to be effective against all strains.

Even after the extensive adaptation to our compound we could not identify any resistance mutations,” said Cox.

And this drug may even be fast tracked to combat the Coronavirus, which has surpassed 3650 deaths so far.

“Colleagues of ours testing the same drug against Coronavirus have actually shown this good activity,” said Cox.