Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide, and they’re often due to a problem with balance.

Doctors don’t have an easy way to check your balance like they do with blood pressure or cholesterol, but now, a simple 10-second test could measure your balance.

How good is your balance? An easy way to find out is to try this simple test: stand on one foot for 10 seconds. And, you get three tries!

In a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, 20% of the older adults tested didn’t pass the test. The study also found the inability to balance was linked to a two-fold risk of death within 10 years.

If you failed the test, don’t fret. There are ways to improve your balance! Strength training, aerobics, tai chi, and yoga poses can all help with stability.

“What yoga does is it calms you down and allows you to be more aware of your body and aware of your surroundings,” said Angie Winn, owner, Loft on Main.

Mountain stance is a good place to start but make sure your feet are firmly rooted on the ground. Tree pose is another good one for beginners. You can place your hand on a chair at first if you’re wobbly.

The half-moon pose can also help you improve balance, and use a yoga block for support if you need it. Also, the triangle pose can increase your flexibility while prompting you to remain steady and stable.

Remember to breathe through your poses and remain calm.

“The more that we can calm down and become focused, the more our balance will improve quickly,” Winn added.