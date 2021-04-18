Your Health: Allergies or COVID? What you need to know

Spring is in full bloom and so may be your allergies. But with every cough, sneeze, or tickle of the throat, many people may wonder, do I have COVID?

Here is what you need to know when it comes Spring allergies and COVID-19. It’s Your Health tonight.

Pollen, grass, dust, pets, or COVID? Which one is causing your itchy, watery eyes and runny nose?

If you have these symptoms, most likely it’s not caused by COVID.

“Environmental allergies typically you would have itchy, runny eyes, and itchy, runny nose, and sneezing attacks,” said Dr. Suresh Raja, MD, Allergies and Sinus Doctor.

COVID-19 rarely causes a runny nose or sneezes and doesn’t cause itchiness, but COVID can cause you to have fever, chills, muscle aches and pains, while allergies do not.

“GI symptoms is not something we normally see with environmental allergies,” said Dr. Raja.

So if you are experiencing nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, check to see if you have other symptoms related to COVID.

Dr. Raja notes that having allergies does put people at a greater risk for serious COVID.

“It’s about inflammation. So the more inflamed you are, the more likely you would be to have more serious effects if you were to contract the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Raja.

So stay away from allergy triggers, and if that doesn’t work, consult an allergist from medication right away.