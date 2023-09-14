We are all looking for the next wonder drug that can cure whatever ails us. However, according to a recent landmark study, social connection can be just as important as a prescription pill.

Among other things, it can strengthen the immune system, and help us recover from disease faster.

“I’ve been sort of keeping gaining weight. I’ve been having a lot of falls,” said Georgia Hennery.

That is how Georgia met Alex Yonkman, her health coach. The six-month-long one-to-one program trains volunteers in the community to support patients with chronic conditions.

“I thought to myself, this young whippersnapper isn’t going to know anything about this old lady. Then I decided to rethink that and I am thrilled,” Hennery explained.

Henney and Yonkman, a pre-med student, met weekly and carved out a plan to improve her health.

“A big interest for me was nutrition,” said Alex Yonkman, health coach at Valley Medical Center.

“That’s the piece of the puzzle that I’ve just not conquered. I eat from the buffet where I live. I mean, you could have ice cream anytime you wanted,” said Henney.

That’s now been replaced by healthier options.

“I have vegetables. If I don’t get enough for dinner, I throw a bag of frozen in the microwave, that fills me up,” Henney continued.

“She had all the tools. It was just a matter of setting them down on paper as goals and sticking to the goals,” Yonkman added.

Research shows that having a support person, like Yonkman, can reduce stress and improve overall health.

“I would say, the biggest thing that’s changed is her view of herself,” Yonkman said.

That led Henney to start exercising to prevent further falls.

“I like what I’m doing,” said Henney.

And better yet.

“We developed a true friendship,” said Yonkman.

“Alex is in my corner,” Henney said.