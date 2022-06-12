The future is now. Artificial intelligence has allowed physicians to receive better training and diagnose disease in early stages.

Now it’s newest use can give patients more control over their surgery outcomes.

For 33-year-old Meredith Goode, running is her passion.

“I have done a ton of half marathons and marathons. I was into ultra-running, super into triathlons,” said Meredith Goode, Hip Surgery Patient.

When she was training for a 100 mile race, Goode noticed that something didn’t feel right.

“I was just experiencing some groin pain and some really shooting pain down my left leg and into my back,” said Goode.

An MRI revealed that it was a labral tear which is an injury to the tissue that holds the ball and socket parts of the hip together.

“The thing that bothers most patients the most is they can’t do the activities that they typically do,” said Shane Nho, MD, MS, Orthopedic Surgeon at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush.

Dr. Nho recommended Goode have hip surgery, and before the surgery he was able to predict the likelihood Goode would be able to get back to her level of fitness after surgery by using a machine learning algorithm.

Dr. Nho and his team based the algorithm on a database with information collected from patients before and after surgery that contains age, surgery history, level of activity, and the patient’s reported outcomes.

“So having this data and algorithm, we’re able to basically calculate it to give the patient a percent of likelihood of achieving a significant improvement in terms of overall outcomes,” said Dr. Nho.

Having that information placed Goode’s mind at ease.

“I wasn’t sure if the surgery would kind of impact what I had been doing, would impact my strength. Knowing his confidence gave me more confidence that it would be a success,” said Goode.

And it was as Goode was pain free and running six months after surgery.

A year later she was ready to run again in marathons.