More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year.

For years doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits.

Here is a new study that offers new insights on your health tonight.

Could an aspirin a day keep a heart attack away? Cardiologists have prescribed aspirin to reduce the risk of a heart attack in healthy individuals for years.

However, recently the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force has proposed recommendations to limit daily aspirin use in the group.

The panel said that aspirin should only rarely be used to prevent heart attacks and strokes in people ages 40-70 who don’t have heart disease or haven’t had a cardiovascular event.

They said that risks of aspirin in these patients often outweigh the benefits.

“There is a risk. Aspirin is associated with bleeding, often times in the form of gastrointestinal bleeding,” said Anthony Bavry, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at University of Florida.

Now a new review of ten studies sheds more light on the matter.

Investigators found aspirin produced a 13% reduction in cardiovascular disease with similar benefits seen at older ages in each of the trials.

The authors suggest that doctors make individual decisions about prescribing aspirin to healthy individuals on a case-by-case basis, based on benefit-to-risk, not age alone.

Still experts recommend people who have heart disease or who have had a cardiovascular event still take a daily aspirin.

Your best bet is to talk to your doctor to see if a daily aspirin could help you.