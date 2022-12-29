More than two out of every five adults in the U.S. are obese. Bariatric surgery helps many of these people drop weight, but new research at Cleveland Clinic is showing it can also do much more!

“We found that patients with morbidity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk of death and also heart failure, and heart attack, and stroke,” said Dr. Amgad Mentias, MD, cardiologist.

Another study published in JAMA found obese adults who lost weight with bariatric surgery had a 32% lower risk of developing cancer and a 48% lower risk of cancer-related death compared to those who didn’t have surgery.

Other research has shown bariatric surgery puts Type 2 diabetes into remission, lessens joint pain, relieves depression, and even improves fertility. It’s also effective for sleep apnea. More than 80% of people experience remission of their sleep apnea one year after surgery.

“If a patient was diagnosed with obesity, they should not delay the decision to seek help if they have been trying to lose weight and have not been very successful,” Dr. Amgad Mentias continued.

Of course, as with any surgery, there are also risks such as infection, blood clots, bleeding and more.

The bottom line: you need to talk to your doctor about both the benefits and the risks of bariatric surgery before making a decision.