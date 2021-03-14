Your Health- breaking down the risk of steroids for the common cold

Steroids, they’ve commonly been used and abused throughout sports and fitness because of their instant and energizing effects.

Now however, another kind of steroid, Corticosteroids, used for organ transplant acceptance and autoimmune conditions, may be getting dangerously overly prescribed.

It’s your health tonight.

Bronchitis, sore throat, congestion, the common cold. These common respiratory issues usually resolve on their own, but doctors can also prescribe a steroid shot.

“You’ll take them either as an injection or as a pill and they go everywhere,” said Dennis Miller, PHD, Executive Vice President of Development for Blaze Bioscience.

When patients go to the doctor, they expect something to happen and it turns out that doctors are reimbursed by insurance if they prescribe a steroid shot.

Steroid shots offer instant gratification and have a huge energy boost alleviating symptoms temporarily, but some medical experts say they lack evidence of true benefit for respiratory patients.

“It’s really tough to give patients steroids long term because there’s just too much side effects,” said Dr. Miller.

Steroid use has been linked to frightening side effects like blood clots, heart failure, sepsis, and psychotic episodes even when they’re used short term.

Now some doctors are concerned that these corticosteroids are being over prescribed to patients who have no indicated need for steroids.

In an analysis of ten million outpatients, 1.2 million people with acute respiratory infections were prescribed corticosteroids.

Researchers said that if you feel uncomfortable receiving steroids, ask your doctor if they’re absolutely necessary and for evidence of it’s benefits.