If you take dietary or herbal supplements, buyer beware.

Cardiologists are reporting a recent surge in heart problems in people in their 20s and 30s. This adds to the concern that some heart doctors have voiced for years about other supplements, including calcium.

Bitter orange for heartburn or nausea, ephedra for colds, and fish oil for heart health, but instead of boosting your health, could they hurt your heart?

Some cardiologists say these supplements, which are mostly unregulated, have contributed to irregular heartbeats in people under 30.

Johns Hopkins preventive cardiologist, Dr. Erin Michos, has studied dietary supplements and the heart for years. She’s focused on the impact of calcium supplements — good for bones but maybe bad for the heart.

“Many individuals are taking these when many well-done clinical trials have shown that these supplements are no better than placebo, and they may be a waste of money. In the worst case scenario, there may be some harm,” said Dr. Erin Michos, MD, MHS, cardiologist, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Instead, Dr. Michos and other experts encourage patients to alter their diets to get the nutrients they need.

“I really push my patients to try to get that from food sources alone,” Dr. Michos added.

So more milk, cheese and yogurt for a calcium boost.

And you can try these other substitutions: