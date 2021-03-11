Your Health- Can certain pills increase your risk for cancer?

A healthy diet and weight, regular exercise, and not smoking. These are common ways to reduce your cancer risk. However, there could be some other things or medications, which could increase your risk for cancer.

Popping an aspirin a day has been shown to keep the heart doctor away, especially for patients who’ve suffered a heart attack or stroke.

“In those patients, it’s always been assumed that aspirin was beneficial, and it’s widely recommended.” said Dr. Anthony Bavry, Cardiologist.

Even though a daily low dose of aspirin has been found to reduce ovarian cancer risk by 23% compared to non-aspirin takers, in people over age 70, the over-the-counter painkiller has been linked to a 20% higher chance of being diagnosed with advanced cancer and a 30% higher chance of dying from advanced cancer, and aspirin is not the only medication that can increase cancer risk.

“Certain birth control pills may increase risk of breast cancer while you’re on them.” said Dr. Shelley Tworonger, Moffitt Cancer Center.

Permanent hair dyes also have increased cancer risks. A study out of Harvard found that personal use of permanent hair dyes was linked to increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer, and those with a sedentary lifestyle were more likely to get cancer over a 5-year period.

Just 30 minutes of vigorous exercise lowers your cancer risk by 30%, with information to keep cancer at bay.