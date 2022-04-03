A cochlear implant is a device that bypasses damaged portions of the ear and delivers sound signals directly to the hearing nerve.

For years the devices, which rely on magnets, have not been compatible with MRI machines which operate on magnetic fields.

Now new improvements in technology have made them a viable option for patients who couldn’t have considered them before.

Here is one New York woman whose implant is producing life-changing results. It’s Your Health tonight.

Tony Iacolucci’s struggle with her hearing began 25 years ago when a non-cancerous tumor blocked the hearing in her right ear.

Then in 2006, Iacolucci went to her son’s high school band concert and for that night she did not wear ear plugs.

“So I was unplugged and I went home that night, and it was you know, I was having a hard time hearing,” said Toni Iacolucci, Struggled with Hearing.

Doctors don’t know why, but one week later, the hearing in Iacolucci’s left ear was gone.

Shortly after, her son Gian Stone began to rise in the music world while producing songs for Arianna Grande, Justin Bieber, and the Jonas Brothers.

Gian took his mom to the 2019 Grammy’s. Even with a hearing aid, Toni could not hear the music clearly.

“It was such a big part of his life and I couldn’t be a part of it anymore,” said Iacolucci.

“Hearing impairment is much more complex than just the idea of you having a little problem hearing, let’s put a hearing aid in and everything will be fine,” said Dr. Joseph Montano, EDD, Professor of Audiology in Clinical Otolaryngology at Weill Cornell Medicine.

For years other options were out as Toni needed yearly MRI’s to monitor the tumor near her right ear. So she couldn’t go into the machine with a cochlear implant. But then a new design allowed the magnet in the device to twist and reorient when exposed to the magnetic field in the scanner.

Toni has the device implanted in January. Here is what happened once she healed from surgery.

An employee at Weill Cornell Medicine told Iacolucci that the device was turned on and asked how their voice sounded to her. Iacolucci was able to repeat what the employee said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Now Iacolicci can be part of the conversation at a crowded family dinner. She can also hear and appreciate her son’s songs.