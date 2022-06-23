One in three Adults in the United States is considered overweight. More than two in five are obese which puts them at higher risk for impaired mobility and death.

Researchers now are revealing that a drug used to control symptoms of ADHD may be able to combat obesity.

From melting away the fat, to helping you lose weight naturally, Americans are spending big bucks on dietary supplements.

In fact, they dish out $2.1 billion a year on weight loss pills.

“Many of those sort of dietary supplements for weight control purpose are not scientifically approved,” said Qi Wu, PHD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics.

But what if research can pinpoint what can make a weightless medication effective?

“We’re trying to figure out the neurological mechanisms like how to control that in normal and obesity kind of patients,” said Dr. Wu.

A team of researchers in Texas discovered a novel brain circuit that could potentially signal when to stop eating.

Through experiments, they were able to find that a drug called MPH had the ability to activate and regulate this pathway in the brain.

“This drug has been FDA approved for many years and safely used for ADHD and narcolepsy preventative effects,” said Dr. Wu.

Now MPH may have the ability to suppress the need to overeat.