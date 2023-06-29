Sleep apnea is a serious condition that can lead to heart disease and even lung damage.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines are routinely prescribed to keep continuous airflow going, but they are bulky, noisy and claustrophobic.

But now, there is a tiny, implantable device placed into the chest and according to some users, it’s been a lifesaver.

Roger Schwalm is one of the six million people who every night, straps on a mask, hooks into a bulky hose and hooks into a big CPAP machine just to breathe while they’re asleep.

“It only lets me sleep really good, on most cases, maybe 3-4 hours a night, and then it gets so painful I have to take it off,” said Roger Schwalm.

CPAP non-compliance is a huge problem, and the causes are many — including claustrophobia, noise, and whistling at 3 a.m.

“It was just annoying, and it was like I just wanted to throw it across the room,” said Linda Schwalm, Roger Schwalm’s wife.

When patients fail to use their CPAPs, apnea can lead to pulmonary hypertension, decreased concentration, fatigue and even non-alcoholic liver disease. So, some users are trying an implantable device called “Inspire” for alternative treatment.

“What the Inspire has done for people is it, basically, unshackles them from being stuck in bed. Basically, there’s a battery pack, or a power pack, that gets implanted between the second and third rib on the right side of the chest,” said Joshua Dunklebarger, MD, otolaryngologist–head and neck surgeon at Wellspan Health.

Two attached wires – one in the chest and one in the neck – sense and trigger the breathing response. Once implanted, the device remains for 12 years before the battery pack is replaced. A remote controls the little device that has a huge payback, according to Linda.

“I just sleep. And it’s just been amazing for me — the change in my life,” said Linda Schwalm.