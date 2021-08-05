Your Health — COVID-19 booster shot

Researchers at 12 sites across the country are studying the safety and the body’s immune response to a mixed booster shot of one of the three vaccines approved under f-d-a emergency use authorization.

Scientists want to know if you got a Moderna or Pfizer shot would it be better to stay with one of those two or receive a j and j shot?

“We are studying all of the different combinations in order to answer that question,” said Dr. Judy Martin of the UPMC Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

And should people who initially got one j and j shot, get a second or should they get a Pfizer or Moderna shot?

Researchers are enrolling fully vaccinated adults to get a third shot. Volunteers will provide blood samples, so researchers can study immune responses. Researchers say it is important information to have as more COVID-19 variants, like Delta, are identified.

“So just like with the flu vaccine, you get a dose each year because the variance or the types of influence a change,” Dr. Martin said. “The concern is that at some point our current vaccinations might not protect us as well as they are doing right now for the variance.”

Researchers will follow participants for a year, but say they’ll have initial results by the end of this summer, in time for any possible surge of covid-19 in the fall.

