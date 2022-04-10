After almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are still learning about all of the health effects from the virus.

A new survey now shows that COVID is affecting heart health more than expected.

Recovering from COVID-19 can be a long process filled with unexpected complications.

A new survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic shows one in every four Americans who tested positive for COVID-19 said that the virus has impacted their heart health.

“We definitely know that COVID does affect the heart. We know that the virus causes dysfunction within our vessels. It can precipitate clots in our legs, clots in our lungs, even clots in out heads or strokes,” said Dr. Tamanna Singh, Cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic.

The survey also revealed that 41% of Americans have experienced at least one heart-related issue such as shortness of breath, dizziness, increased blood pressure, or chest pain since the beginning of the pandemic, and respondents reported sitting more through out the day.

“What we found was more individuals were actually sedentary than not,” said Dr. Singh.

Experts say that simply moving more and sitting less can lower the risk of heart problems.

Consuming a healthy diet of unprocessed foods and adopting an overall healthy lifestyle can also lower the risk of heart issues.

One third of respondents did not know that stress, high blood pressure, obesity, and smoking can increase the risk of heart disease.

“We can’t take control of our genetics, but we can still reduce our risk by 90%,” said Dr. Singh.

Just simple steps such as including more vegetables and exercising a little each day can add up and benefit your heart.