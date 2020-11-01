Your Health: Diet change to help lower blood pressure

About 108 million Americans struggle with high blood pressure. It’s a problem that can raise your risk for heart attack, stroke, and other serious medical conditions.

The good news though is that you can lower your blood pressure with some simple diet changes.

Here is more on what foods to choose to help lower blood pressure.

Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure and estimates show that at least one in three Americans should be on blood pressure medication.

“Medications can be tough to take. They can be complicated to take, particularly the more medications somebody is prescribed,” said Dr. Daniel Munoz, MD, Cardiologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

You can fight this common health threat with what you eat. First your diet must include foods that are rich in Vitamin C such as bell peppers, cherries and grapefruit.

One study found that people with high blood pressure who ate foods that were high in Vitamin C reduced their readings by five millimeters of mercury.

Salmon and flaxseed contain omega-threes which have been shown to lessen inflammation and lower blood pressure.

Dark chocolate is rich in flavonoids that have blood pressure lowering effects. Tomatoes contain lycopene, which has been linked to reductions in blood pressure.

Despite their bad rep, eggs have been shown to lower both blood pressure and cholesterol in recent studies.

Just a reminder that not having high blood pressure can lead to overall better health.

“A dramatic improvement and benefit for preventing cardiovascular disease, heart attack and stroke,” said Dr. Mark Supiano, MD, Geriatrics Investigator at the University of Utah Health.