Ten-thousand steps or just about five miles — it’s a threshold that researchers say lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and dementia.

Now, a new study shows those who move at a faster pace —about 80 to 100 steps a minute – have more health benefits.

In two recent papers, the researchers followed 78,000 people in the United Kingdom (UK) and found brisk walkers had a 35% lower risk of dying, a 30% lower risk of dementia, and a 25% lower risk of heart disease or cancer, suggesting the pace may be the key.

“A slightly brisker pace, you know, maybe even to the point where you feel it — you’re breathing a little bit heavier — might be better for you,” said Dr. F. Perry Wilson, MD, Yale School of Medicine.

Yale researcher and author Perry Wilson was not involved in the new study but he says there are important implications. First, he advises his patients to get up and get moving as much as they can.

“I don’t want people to be discouraged looking at 10,000 and saying, ‘oh my gosh, if I can’t hit that, I shouldn’t even try’ because, the data suggests that any movement, any getting up and moving around, is going to reduce your risk in the long-term,” Dr. Wilson said.

Dr. Wilson suggests people try to get their steps in clusters. Instead of a slow walk around the office throughout the day, build in time to take a 15 or even 30-minute walk at lunch.