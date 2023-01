A recent study found more than 110,000 deaths could be prevented per year in the U.S. if adults over 40 years old spent an additional 10 minutes a day engaged in physical activity.

So, what’s holding Americans back when it comes to getting active? It could be what you don’t know.

Exercise can boost energy, promote weight loss, improve sleep, and lessen your risk for a slew of health conditions, but there are a lot of myths about physical activity that could prevent you from reaping the full benefits.

The first fallacy: lifting heavy weights will cause women to bulk up. The truth is women have lower levels of testosterone so they won’t build massive muscles.

Another myth: you can reduce fat in a specific area. You can’t control what part of your body burns fat.

Also, if you’ve been told to stick with one type of activity, you’ve been misinformed, and that’s because your body gets used to it.

“Switch it up. If you’re running all the time, take a break and do pilates and then go back to it,” said Lacole Broadus, celebrity trainer.

Another myth: running is bad for your knees. Northwestern medicine says that regular running strengthens the joints and protects against osteoarthritis. Also, you might have heard that you need to stretch before a workout – but this is untrue. It’s more effective to stretch after a workout when your muscles are warm.

Also, the notion that exercise will offset a bad diet is also false. Diet and nutrition typically play a larger role than exercise when it comes to weight management.

If you’ve been told results from exercise come quickly, think again.

“When you’re involved in the gym, you’re probably looking at about four to six weeks before you should honestly begin to start to see some changes,” said Curtis McGee, personal trainer.