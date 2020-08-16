Your Health- Elective surgeries during COVID-19

As elective surgeries get the green light to resume, some patients may have concerns about getting surgery done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debbie Doran is an avid exerciser and traveler, but she was sidelined with some knee pain.

“I couldn’t walk. My knee hurt that bad,” said Debbie Doran, Sidelined by Knee Pain.

Then COVID-19 sidelined her knee replacement surgery twice.

“Because of COVID, it was canceled and then we rescheduled it for April, and it was canceled,” said Doran.

As elective surgeries begin to resume, some doctors are recommending their patients have surgery now in case there is another spike in COVID cases.

“I tell my patients now is the best time to get surgery because if it gets bad, we may have to cancel elective surgeries or at least postpone them again,” said Richard Berger, M.D. Midwest Orthopedics at Rush.

But is getting surgery at the hospital safe?

“Other than staying home, it’s about the safest place you can possibly go,” said Berger

According to , hospitals keep up to date with all of the most current guidelines put out there by the Department of Public Health, as well as the CDC.

For elective surgeries, hospitals are implementing new protocols to keep everyone safe.

“We do a screening out front before they come in, check their temperatures, check for any symptoms. We are testing all of our patients for COVID before they come in for surgery,” said Parag Patel, MD, Anesthesiologist at Rush U Medical Center.

For high risk procedures, a clear drape or plastic box is placed over patients to reduce the risk of spread.

After months of waiting, Debbie is finally able to have her knee replacement surgery.

“I thought you know what, why not just get this over with because I got a lot of living to do here,” said Doran.

Including watching one of her daughters walk down the isle next year.