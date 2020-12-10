Your Health: Emotional exhaustion and burnout for caregivers during the pandemic

Being a healthcare professional is stressful enough during normal times. Now with COVID, those on the frontline of this crisis are feeling the burden the most.

In fact, a recent study found a 60% increase in emotional exhaustion and burnout.

We examine this situation and ask who is caring for our caregivers.

It’s a strange time for Chief Resident Hedieh Matinrad.

“I’ve certainly felt more anxiety. There’s not just worrying about your family or your patients,” said Dr. Hedieh Matinrad, MD, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

The nurses are also feeling the stress as well.

“I think the hardest thing is people are feeling these feelings and we’re conflicted. We’re healthcare workers. We should be able to handle this,” said Jill Sproul, RN. Chief Nursing Officer at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Exhaustion isn’t new. Before the pandemic, research reveals that two thirds of emergency physicians already reported feeling burnt out.

“I’ve had staff say, you know, I just find it hard to get up in the morning. I’m dreaming about COVID. I can’t sleep at night,” said Sproul.

As a result, more and more hospitals are finding ways to care for their caregivers.

“The resident wellness program is essentially a group of residents who create a sense of community to talk about the process what they’re experiencing,” said Dr. Matinrad.

Debriefing sessions with psychologists have also become an important way for both doctors and nurses working in trauma to manage their stress.

“And really talk about what they’re witnessing in suffering of patients,” said Dr. Matinrad.

However, sometimes that’s not enough. That’s why Dr. Matinrad and her residents have taken the leap into one on one therapy sessions.

“We’re so good at just compartmentalizing, move on. That is not something to go through alone,” said Dr. Matinrad.

“We’re all human and we all need support,” said Sproul.