Your Health- Exercise Prescription for Cancer

Researchers credit regular exercise with preventing a number of diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, dementia, depression, anxiety and even cancer. Being physically fit can also make the cancer battle and recovery a little easier.

75-year old Linda Johnson admits she does not love to exercise. She started working out 17 years ago to keep up with her grandkids. According to her doctors, Linda’s years of fitness helped her bounce back in 2018 from a lung cancer treatment.

“All of them told me that because of my physical condition that I was going to tolerate surgery so much better, and that if I resumed my exercise, my recovery would be so much better.” Johnson said.

“She was practicing preventative care and taking really good care of herself.” said Nicole, Linda’s daughter.

Nicole has been her mother’s fitness partner, trainer, and cheerleader, who better than this nationally recognized research scientist and current president of the American College of Sports Medicine?

For patients fighting and recovering from cancer, the ACSM has issued specific guidelines from exercise oncology experts. To improve cancer fatigue, 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise and two sets of resistance training twice a week.

To relieve anxiety and depression, experts prescribe 20 to 40 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise and think fast when walking or jogging. Plus, two sets of resistance exercise.

Linda finished her chemotherapy in May 2019 and started working out again in July.