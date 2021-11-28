Your Health: Finding new treatments for different types of diabetes

November is Diabetes Awareness Month and are you aware there are more types of diabetes than just type one and type two?

Type one diabetes is often diagnosed in children who are left dealing with a lifetime of insulin injections.

Meanwhile adults are diagnosed with type two diabetes and are treated with medications and injections.

Thousands of people however don’t fall into either category and are diagnosed with unusual forms of hard-to-treat diabetes.

Now researchers are hoping a nationwide clinical trial will help them find new treatments.

Sixteen-year-old Raquel Gebel doesn’t let anything slow her down. Doing all of this while also losing her eyesight.

“I can tell there’s a wall there, but if I just didn’t hear, I didn’t know anyone was in the room. I wouldn’t be able to tell you guys. We are telling you where you’re sitting there,” said Raquel Gebel, Wolfram’s Syndrome Patient.

Diagnosed as a five-year-old with Wolfram Syndrom, Raquel, with her mom by her side, has joined clinical trial after clinical trial in hopes of finding a way to stop this disease.

“As a parent you’re sitting there going what do you do? What do you do with your child who can’t see and hear?” said Stephanie Snow Gebel, Raquel’s Mother.

Wolfram Syndrome is often misdiagnosed as type one diabetes in children.

Children experience the same blood sugar problems, but unlike type one diabetes…

“Most cases are caused by a change in the single gene,” said Dr. Fumihiko Urano, MD, PHD, Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine.

Now there is a new nationwide clinical trial, Radiant, which is enrolling thousands of people who fall on the diabetes spectrum.

Researchers hope to build a comprehensive database of genetic and clinical data allowing doctors across the world to more easily identify atypical forms of diabetes and identify new genes associated with rare forms of the disease.

“We may be able to design a personalized treatment for each patient with diabetes,” said Dr. Urano.

The ultimate goal is to improve and save the lives of people like Raquel living with an unusual form of diabetes.

“I truly believe soon I’ll be able to see again. There’ll be a cure,” said Gabel.

