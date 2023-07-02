Scientists have known for years that a mom’s experiences and exposures during pregnancy can have an impact on her unborn baby.

New research now sheds light on the connection between exposure to toxic chemicals in the womb and teen anxiety.

COVID isolation, social media and bullying – childhood anxiety has been on the rise for years. Nearly one in three teens ages 13 to 18 will experience anxiety.

While researchers are learning more about psychological risk factors for anxiety, they know little about environmental factors, like toxins.

Scientists are now focusing on a class of chemicals called Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDE). These flame retardants are now banned but were used in common household products.

“Chairs, foam, cushions, carpets, car seats,” said Dr. Jeffrey Strawn, MD, psychiatrist at the University of Cincinnati.

Researchers enrolled 460 pregnant women to study the relationship between exposure to flame retardants and their children’s mental health.

“It started, you know, roughly during the second trimester, and then these children have been followed over time,” Dr. Strawn added.

Researchers say exposure to the chemicals occurred during a critical time in pregnancy – a time when the nerve cells in the brain were being formed and migrating to new areas of the brain.

“Exposure during that period was associated with a small but significant increase in anxiety,” said Strawn.

Dr. Strawn went on to say the study showed the chemicals increased anxiety in teens by 10% to 20%. Researchers say they’ll focus on improving interventions for kids at higher risk for anxiety.