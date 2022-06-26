Aging is an inevitable part of life, but is there a way to slow down the process?

It could be as simple as eating healthy foods.

Everyone is looking for ways to turn back the clock when it comes to aging. New research is showing that changing your diet might just be the key.

“The Mediterranean diet is a great diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, all of those kinds of things,” said Elizabeth Eckstrom, Geriatrician.

One study found that eating a Mediterranean diet may help prevent your brain from shrinking for as long as five years.

This popular diet is also associated with a lower risk of chronic diseases and physical impairments in older age.

The plan includes lots of fresh veggies, fruits, fish, nuts, olive oil, whole grains, and legumes.

The Mediterranean diet discourages processed meat and saturated fats.

A Harvard review found that eating one serving a day of processed meat was linked to a 42% higher risk of heart disease.

Foods with a high glycemic index, such as white bread, can cause inflammation in the body which is linked to the aging process.

It is also advised to steer clear of processed or fried foods. Foods fried in oil at high temperatures can release free radials that cause cellular damage to the skin and accelerate the aging process.

The good news is that it’s never too late to toss the junk and start eating healthy.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Some people tell me you know I’m 75, I’m 80 I haven’t done these things all my life. What good is it going to do to start now? And yes I say those are the people who have most to gain,” said Eckstrom.