Glioblastoma is one of the most complex, deadly, and treatment-resistant cancers.

A tumor with tentacles that spread through the brain.

Most treatments for these invasive brain tumors include surgery, chemo, and radiation.

But now doctors are learning what’s being used to kill the cancer may actually be causing it to grow back.

“I’m to say about that big,” said Fran Noonan, Suffering from Glioblastoma.

Fran Noonan knew right away that she was in for the fight of her life.

“I wouldn’t accept it,” said Noonan.

She was immediately taken into surgery, followed by chemo and radiation, five months later the tumor came back.

Ninety percent of glioblastomas come back within just a few months.

Now researchers believe that even though radiations is the most effective treatment used to kill it, it may actually cause glioblastomas to come back.

“You cannot avoid injury to the normal, sort of, tissue surrounding the brain, especially because the normal tissue surrounding the brain also has to be irradiated in order to get rid of the infiltrating tumor cells,” said Dr. Sandeep Burma, PHD, Department of Neurosurgery UT Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Radiation Biologist Sandeep Burma found that when radiation hits the brain tissue surrounding the tumor, normal brain cell age prematurely, causing the cancer to grow more quickly and more aggressively. It’s called senescence.

“The recurrent tumor could be perhaps even more resistant to the second line of therapy,” said Dr. Burma.

Dr. Burma’s team is now trying to stop that from happening by using a type of drug called Senolytics to clear the aging cells after radiation.

In preliminary studies it shows it could actually give patients a second chance at beating this deadly disease.