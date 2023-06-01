Of the millions of Americans who live in rural areas, almost 25% of them live more than an hour away from a trauma center by helicopter.

Now, a new study may help emergency crews make critical transport decisions.

A car crash, bike accident or a sports collision – serious injuries that may need specialized medical attention. For emergency medical crews in rural areas, it’s a tough call.

“One is to drive them to their local community hospital that’s not a trauma center. The other is to call for a medical helicopter to transport to a trauma center,” said Dr. Joshua Brown, MD, emergency medicine, UPMC.

Dr. Brown and his colleagues studied the outcomes of 37,000 severely injured patients transported to ERs by helicopter or ambulance. The research shows short stops at local hospitals first hurt some patients, since trauma surgeons lost valuable time.

“In trauma, we always talk about this golden hour from the time of injury to getting to the trauma center. The patients brought directly to the trauma center had almost a two-fold increase in their survival as a result of getting to that trauma center earlier,” Dr. Brown added.

The findings support medical crews in rural areas calling for a helicopter if patients have abnormal vital signs or an altered mental state, spinal cord injuries or severe chest trauma with a possible collapsed lung.

“Being able to give them this set of criteria can really help them make a huge difference in the patient’s outcomes,” Dr. Brown said.