You hear a lot about the dangers of tobacco and an unhealthy diet, but alcohol use is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States.

Now, a report shows 32 people in the U.S. are killed daily in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver.

Americans are not strangers to alcohol, but a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows too much drinking may be even more harmful than some realize.

The four-year study found that one out of every eight deaths in adults ages 20-64 was due to injury or illness caused by excessive alcohol use. Among those aged 20-34, one in four deaths was attributable to drinking.

Over-use of alcohol can increase the risk of harmful events, such as motor vehicle crashes, drownings, falls, violence, suicide, alcohol poisoning and risky sexual behaviors. It’s also been linked to illnesses like liver disease, cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, digestive issues, memory problems and depression.

But quitting isn’t always easy.

“We can see through the research that people can spend 10 years from the moment they wake up and think ‘ugh is there something wrong with my drinking’ to actually stopping,” said Veronica Valli, sober coach and author of “Soberful.”

According to Harvard Health, if you’re trying to curb your drinking habits, there are a few things you might want to do: set a drinking limit goal, write down all the benefits of cutting back, eliminate all alcohol from your home, keep a diary of your behaviors, and, most importantly, get support.

“The number one thing is don’t do it alone. Community is so important,” Valli added.