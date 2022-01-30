Your Health: Health conditions linked to dementia

There are a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression including anxiety and low self-esteem.

There are however some conditions that depression can cause later in life.

Here is more on a new study that is linking depression with dementia.

Low self-esteem, loss of interest, anxiety, poor outlook on life, depression can wreak havoc on your emotional health.

A new study however from UC San Francisco has found that depression can also be damaging to your mental health.

The researchers discovered the part of the brain that is essential for your ability to organize and store your memories can be damaged through excessive stress hormones and an increase in depression.

This finding suggests that depression and mental health declines in young adults can increase their chances of developing a neurodegenerative disease.

“If we identified people at high risk for developing dementia in the future, that creates a window of opportunity to intervene,” said Dr. Richard Lipton, MD, Professor and Vice Chair Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

So what are ways young people can prevent developing dementia later in life?

A new study in the U.K. has shown that children who eat five or more portions of fruit and vegetables a day had the highest scoring mental health and wellbeing.

Another thing that can help…

“Pushing yourself to exercise regularly probably helps some for mood improvement,” said Dr. Charles Conway, PHD, Washington University in St. Louis.

Exercise keeps your serotonin levels up, as well as cutting down on excessive drinking and smoking.

Reaching out for help with your mental heal can not only improve your life, but keep your risk of dementia at bay.