Your Health- Hearing loss from COVID-19

COVID-19 patients on the mend are struggling with everything from cardiovascular problems to clotting disorders, stroke and fatigue.

Now in some rare cases, medical experts say that hearing loss is being added to the list.

We meet a man who woke up hard of hearing after 22 days on a ventilator.

It’s a story with your health in mind.

“I had thought I was sleeping for two years,” said Michael Goldsmith,

Michael had clots in his leg, lost function in his shoulder and arms, and had what he describes as static in his ears which became profound hearing loss.

“I can hear a little bit. It sounds like Charlie Brown’s teacher is how I always describe it. You can’t make out any words,” said Goldsmith.

Dr. Laurie Jacobs is co-director of the specialized COVID-19 recovery unit at Hackensack University Medical Center.

“I’ve seen very few patients, if any, complain of hearing loss, but we don’t know everything about this yet,” said Dr. Laurie Jacobs, Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Since mid-summer, a handful of cases of hearing loss have been reported worldwide.

According to the International Journal of Audiology, doctors in the U.K. say that it is possible that the virus enters inner ear cells and causes cell death.

Dr. Jacobs said that it is possible COVID-related hearing loss is being overlooked or under-reported.

“It may be that people don’t attribute to COVID. Everything is on the table,” said Dr. Jacobs.

Michael Goldsmith is working hard to get healthy. In fact, with his physical therapist, he ran his first 5K ever on Thanksgiving Day.

“You’re here now and that’s all you have to worry about and move on from there,” said Goldsmith.