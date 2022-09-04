Heart failure is a common, costly condition affecting over six million U.S. adults, that’s about one in 250 people.

When a patient reaches advanced heart failure, medications no longer work. That’s why it’s vital to catch the problem early.

And now, AI is giving doctors advanced notice, helping them find the most critical patients.

Finding the best route, googling the answer, facial recognition on our phones are just a few examples of how we use augmented intelligence every single day, and now, AI is fast becoming the future of healthcare.

“It’s helping the clinician, and in this age of medicine, that is highly complex. There are so many things to learn,” said Jane Wilcox, MD, chief of heart failure at Northwestern Medicine’s Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute.

Up to 25 percent of all heart patients have advanced heart failure. Doctor Jane Wilcox is part of a team at northwestern that’s using a-i to detect patients at risk.

“Advanced heart failure can be sort of tricky or nuanced to identify. And so, we’ve created algorithms, using AI, using machine learning to try to find patients, and we found patients successfully,” Dr. Wilcox added.

Data science teams use tens of thousands of data points from their data warehouse, including clinical data and imaging.

“If we can catch patients who are less sick, potentially, they could be a candidate for a clinical trial,” said Dr. Wilcox.

The team also used AI to help pinpoint two patients who needed a left ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), two people who may not have been helped until it was too late.

“It doesn’t let people fall through the cracks,” said Dr. Wilcox.

AI is transforming the way doctors take care of patients, just like it’s transformed our daily lives.