Your Health: How baby aspirin may help keep preeclampsia away

Preeclampsia is a condition where women develop high blood pressure, having swelling in the legs and protein in the urine.

Almost a decade ago, doctors began recommending high risk women take a regular baby aspirin to help prevent the condition.

A new study however finds that information may not be getting out.

Preeclampsia can be deadly for a developing baby and dangerous to mom for years afterwards.

“So it’s not something that ends with delivery, but has ongoing implications for cardiovascular health,” said Tamar Krishnamurti, PHD, Researcher, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Women with high blood pressure or kidney disease before pregnancy may be at high risk for developing preeclampsia during pregnancy.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended women at high risk take one of these daily.

“Actually if you take a low dose baby aspirin, you can decrease the risk of developing preeclampsia because that aspirin is an anticoagulant,” said Dr. Krishnamurti.

But is that information getting through?

Researchers used data from a smartphone app called My Healthy Pregnancy to determine if pregnant women at high risk of preeclampsia were following recommendations.

“What we found out which was particularly interesting was that about 37% of those patients who prescribed aspirin appropriately were not aware that they were being prescribed aspirin,” said Dr. Krishnamurti.

The study also found that of the pregnant women who knew they should take baby aspirin less than half only 49% followed their doctor’s advice.

Krishnamurti and her colleagues said that they’re not sure why there is a problem with adherence.

Some women may hesitate to take any medication during pregnancy, and others confuse safe drugs like baby aspirin with drugs that are not safe for pregnancy like ibuprofen.

“But in a low enough dose there is really no risks to the mother or fetus from taking it,” said Dr. Krishnamurti.