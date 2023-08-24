Trauma can impact both our physical and mental health and nobody knows who will experience it or how they will experience it.

In fact, trauma doesn’t have a timeline and can be triggered years, even decades after the event.

“Fiftmillion deaths occurred globally.”

From something that impacted us all to tragedies that may only happen to a few.

“Trauma’s a really interesting thing where a lot of times we’re trying to bury it and not even consciously,” said Dr. Jessica Gold, MD, MS, psychiatrist at Washington University St. Louis.

Psychiatrist Jessica Gold says that many times we believe if we push forward, we can overcome its effects.

“We just spent a day dealing with it and then kind of pulled ourselves together and went back and did our thing. Sometimes, then, we think we’re fine. That obviously didn’t affect me as much as it might have affected someone else,” Dr. Gold said.

And then a sound, a TV show, a photo, a conversation and things start to change.

“So, that can look like anxiety; can look like trouble breathing,” Gold added.

And Dr. Gold said that a body doesn’t forget.

“That there are things that remind you of the trauma that you feel in your body and don’t know why,” Gold continued.

Maybe it’s a headache for no reason, a stomachache, muscle tension or a sore neck.

“Sometimes, with therapy, you can start to figure out what it’s related to.”

Delayed emotional response can also happen at any time.

“Emotional dysregulation will be what we would call that in fancier terms. But really, that just means, like, ‘I’m angry at people and I don’t know why,’ or ‘I’m irritable and I don’t know why,'” said Gold.