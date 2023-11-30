Virtual reality (VR) can give you experiences you may never have had before. But now, first responders are using that same technology to help them prepare for the worst of the worst.

“It’s too bad to say that there’s more of these events than we can count,” said Nicholas Kman, MD, Emergency Medicine, The Ohio State College of Medicine.

A team at the Ohio State University College of Medicine created a cutting-edge virtual reality training program that’s helping paramedics and firefighters prepare for highly intense situations like bombings, mass shootings and interstate pile-ups.

Jesse Martinez is an advanced EMT — on the job for 23 years — he put on the VR headset and was transported to the scene of a subway bombing.

“You just know where the bad patients are, or the worst patients are, and you just work from there,” Martinez said.

“I can talk to a patient, I can ask you, ‘Where are you hurt?’ I can ask you to show me where it hurts,” Dr. Kman added.

Captain Glen Keating of the Delaware County EMS in Ohio said that even though there may never be a subway bombing in his area, treating the victims of any mass causality situation is similar.

“We have plenty of situations that are multiple patient car accidents and, you know…that can happen anywhere,” said Capt. Keating.

And instead of disaster training once or twice a year, first responders can train year-round.

“I think the ability to do that over and over and over again, furthers muscle memory,” Keating added.

“The hope is that if you do training enough, when the real event happens, it kind of feels like the training,” said Kman.