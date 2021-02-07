Your Health- Innovative organ care system for heart transplants

300,000 Americans die each year from congestive heart failure.

Now, a new innovative organ care system is making more hearts available to those who need them.

For more than two years, George Martin battled the side effects from a severe case of swine flu.

“I ended up to the point where I couldn’t even put on flip flops. My feet were so swollen,” said George Martin, Patient.

The flu destroyed his heart muscles and he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

“It attacked my heart. It enlarged my heart. It wiped out the left side of my heart basically,” said Martin.

Martin was placed on the transplant list for a new heart and was called twice for available donor hearts, only to find out later that they were not available.

“When they’re on the wait-list, they’re living life in limbo,” said Dr. Scott Silverstry, MD, Surgical Director of Transplant Programs at Adventhealth Transplant Institute.

Most transplants are from donors who are brain dead. Since doctors are still able to access the working heart, but now dead hearts can be brought back to life with the help of Transmedics organ care system.

“The heart is actually put on a big pump where it gets oxygenated blood and we monitor the metabolism of the heart,” said Dr. Silverstry.

“We’re able to reanimate the heart and we’re able to assess the function of the heart, and we’re able to transport the heart and bring it back here,” said Dr. Don Bolta, MD, Heart Transplant Surgeon at Adventhealth.

This machine keeps a heart viable for six to eight hours after it initially stops beating compared to four to six hours from standard heart transplants.

“It has the potential to save three to four thousand additional patients a year where they need a heart transplant to live,” said Dr. Silverstry.

George was one of the first two patients to have this done at his hospital and he is very grateful.

“It just opens up a world of possibilities,” said Martin.