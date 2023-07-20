According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 65% of women ages 15 to 49 currently use birth control.

Besides preventing pregnancy, birth control can regulate menstrual cycles and help manage endometriosis, but it has also been linked to a disease that affects 1 in 8 women.

Age, family history and having dense breasts can all increase your risk for breast cancer, but did you know:

“Certain birth control pills may increase the risk of breast cancer while you are on them,” said Shelley Tworoger, Ph.D., associate center director of population science at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

A study from the United Kingdom found all hormonal contraceptives increase the risk of breast cancer by 20% to 30%. That risk increases with certain factors.

“For some women, it’s okay and for other women, it’s not,” Dr. Tworoger added.

One of those factors is age. For example, for women ages 16 to 25 taking birth control, there would be eight new cases of breast cancer per 100,000 women.

For women ages 35 to 39, that number jumps to 264 per 100,000.

Also, the length of time matters. There were twice as many cases of breast cancer in women who took birth control for 10 years compared to those who took it for less than a year.

However, birth control still produces a lower risk of breast cancer than drinking alcohol and smoking.

“(The risk) seems to go away once you stop.” Dr. Tworoger said.