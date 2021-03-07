Your Health- Keeping acid reflux in check

If stomach acid flows up into the esophagus, it can create all kinds of tissue damage.

About 60% of Americans experience these reflux issues once in a while, but over time 20% will end up experiencing it on a weekly basis.

This is known as GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease and if left untreated can possibly lead to a fast-growing esophageal cancer.

Here are some ways to prevent the reflux from the start.

What goes up, must come down. But what goes down, shouldn’t always come back up, especially acid in the esophagus.

If you’re experiencing acid reflux more than twice a week, you may have GERD.

“It’s not that your stomach is making any more acid, it’s because no matter what constant reflux causes constant damage to that sphincter and that sphincter’s ability to do it’s job deteriorates over time,” said DR. Tripp Buckley, MD, Surgical Director of Digestive Health at UT Health Austin.

If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms you see listed, you may want to see a doctor.

But with some simple lifestyle changes, you can at least reduce the frequency.

“We know that alcohol, tobacco, caffeine, peppermint, really all the mints, can actually relax that sphincter,” said Dr. Buckley.

And even more surprising, tomato sauce, citrus juices, garlic, onions, and other spicy foods.

Eat a moderate amount and avoid lying down or going to sleep for at least three hours.

Avoid tight clothing around the abdomen as it can put pressure on the sphincter, and when going to bed elevate your body from the waist up.