Your Health- Kidney stones

More than one in ten people will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives.

While you can’t always avoid a kidney stone episode, you can be aware of certain risks.

Here is what you need to know about these pesky stones on Your Health.

They’ve been described as more painful than childbirth. We’re talking about kidney stones.

“I felt like a little girl screaming. That’s how hard it hurt me,” said Jack Osmanski, Kidney Stone Patient.

Did you know that certain risk factors can boost your chances of developing a dreaded stone? The first is dehydration.

“So if we don’t drink enough water to dilute that calcium and other deposits that can form in the kidney, that can lead to kidney stones,” said Ross Simon, MD, MS, Urologist.

Experts from the University of Southern California say that drinking two liters of fluid a day reduced the chances of having a kidney stone recurrence by half.

Family history is another risk factor, and if you’ve had a kidney stone in the past, you have a 50% risk of developing another one in the next five years.

What you eat can also raise your risk.

“Eating too much sodium can actually cause increased secretion of calcium in the urine and that can lead to stone formation,” said Dr. Simon.

You should also avoid eating a lot of animal protein like beef, chicken, fish, and pork.

Also avoid eating nuts, chocolate, spinach, and tea which are known culprits.

Certain medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes, urinary track infections, and gout can raise your risk of developing a stone.

Hot water is another contributor. People living in warmer climates are more likely to have a kidney stone.

Be sure to drink plenty of water if you are outdoors or sweating a lot.

