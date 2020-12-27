Your Health- Managing chronic pain with new technology

Every single day 128 people die from an opioid overdose in the U.S. one of the most common reasons patients get prescribed opioids is for chronic pain.

Now there is a high tech way to manage chronic pain without pills.

It’s Your Health tonight.

Fifty million adults in the U.S. are living with chronic pain. In the past, pills were the most popular form of treatment.

“It became a quick fix. Give someone a pill and then they’ll be able to do more,” said Jeff Hathaway, CEO of Breakthrough Physical Therapy.

Then came the opioid epidemic which shed light on how using pills to treat chronic pain provided more pain than gain.

“It’s not really addressing what we now know leads to ongoing, persistent pain, and so until we address the real cause, we’re just simply a band-aid,” said Hathaway.

But now gaming technology is providing another alternative to opioids. A study at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found that hospitalized patients who used virtual reality yo manage their pain had a 24% reduction in their pain sores.

Even at home testing of the VR headsets managed by patients proved to be effective in reducing pain and stress levels and improving moods.

The programs work by using cognitive behavioral therapy to distract patients and make their pain seem less important.

Companies, such as XR Health and Applied VR, are allowing patients to use these headsets at home under the care of a healthcare professional.

Studies show that VR is not only effective in preventing the use of opioids, but also in reducing use in people who are already on them allowing them to have a pain-free and pill-free life.