The U.S. Government is handing out 400 million N95 masks for free. It’s in response to the CDCs recommendation to use higher quality masks to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

But, how well do you these masks really work? A group of researchers has put various masks to the test,

Cloth, surgical, KN95, there are various kinds of masks available to provide protection against COVID-19. But their effectiveness has been heavily debated over the course of the pandemic. So, do masks really work?

“What we found is that the aerosols and droplets are propagating at a shorter distance, around four feet and change,” said Kareem Ahmed, PhD, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Professor at the University of Central Florida.

Researchers at the University of Central Florida had participants recite a phrase and simulate a cough for five minutes without a face covering, with a cloth face covering, with a three-layered disposable surgical mask, and with a KN95 mask. Then, they measure how far these particles traveled.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Without a mask, particle spread was four feet. With a cloth mask, it was two feet.

“We did not expect the cloth mask to underperform the way it underperformed, by getting about two feet of distance,” Dr. Ahmed said.

However, other masks did perform better.

“A disposable three-layer surgical blue like mask, that is reduced to about half a foot,” Dr. Ahmed said.

While particles and aerosols were undetectable in 95 variant masks, the researches believe this study can help determine their comfort levels.

“If you’re wearing a N-95, you could feel safer. If the person in front of you is wearing a cloth mask, then you want to keep your distance,” Dr. Ahmed said.