Your Health: Migraines

Throbbing pain, nausea, vertigo, and vomiting, these are just some of the symptoms that those who have migraines may experience.

Epidemiological studies show that about 12% of the population worldwide experiences migraines.

Could changing your diet lower your risk for migraines?

Twenties, thirties, forties, that may seem young, but migraines don’t discriminate when it comes to pain.

“It’s very common in people that are in their most productive years of life,” said Dr. Teshamae Monteith, MD, Chief of Headache Division at University of Miami.

Starting a new job may seem exciting, but could result with migraines.

Other triggers include changes in your sleep pattern, hormonal changes, changes in the weather, and stress.

The National Institutes of Health reports that foods high in omega-threes, the fats found in fish, and low in omega-sixes, found in many vegetable oils and seeds, can help prevent headaches.

Recent research from Harvard states that this type of diet can cut down pain from triggers.

Dr. Monteith, who was not part of the Harvard research, also agrees.

“There are non-pharmacological interventions that could be tried including getting regular sleep, not skipping meals, and maintaining hydration,” said Dr. Monteith.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists