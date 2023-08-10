More than 100,000 people die from opioid overdoses each year. Now, many states and local communities are developing programs to help save lives by getting more addicts into treatment.

Amy DiCicco nearly died at a motel near Detroit six years ago after a second opioid overdose.

“Literally, I was this close to not being here,” said Amy DiCicco, recovering addict/peer recovery coach.

Narcan, also called naloxone, was FDA approved in 2019 to reverse opioid overdose.

Free Narcan vending machines are being installed in many public places in many states — like a bus station in Flint, Michigan, and in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Philadelphia, Pa.

“We try to remove barriers and having it in a really open place like this will increase access and get it into the hands of people that need it,” said Carrie Chanter, Director of Prevention, Health and Wellness at the Genesee Health System.

Narcan works for opioid classification prescriptions like morphine and methadone and street-level drugs like heroin.

“There was a young lady who came up sobbing and said, ‘Gosh, I wish we had this about five years ago. I lost my mother to an overdose,'” Chanter added.

Overdose symptoms include shallow breathing, unconsciousness, pale skin, limp arms and legs, inability to speak, small pupils, vomiting and purple lips and fingers.

“Naloxone has no risk of becoming addicted to it. And if given to a person that is not experiencing an opioid overdose, it will have no medical effect on them.” Chanter continued.

“These vending machines, they’re a godsend,” said DiCicco.

The National Institutes of Health says a high rate of Narcan distribution could avert 21% of opioid deaths.