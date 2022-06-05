May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Every year 800,000 Americans have a stroke which blocks blood vessels to the brain and could cause irreversible damage.

Only about 25% of patients reach the emergency room with enough time for the clot-busting medications and procedures to work.

Doctors now have a new tool that they can use at a patient’s bedside that is saving valuable time.

When someone has a stroke, time is brain.

“Neurons and nerve cells are being lost almost immediately,” said Dr. Shahid Nimjee, MD, PHD, Neurosurgeon, The Ohio State University Medical Center.

Doctors have just four and a half hours from the beginning of the stroke to give drugs that open the clogged vessels.

Most stroke victims don’t receive treatment in time to prevent brain damage.

Now doctors at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center are among the first in the country to use this.

It’s an MRI machine on wheels called the Hyperfine Swoop. Doctors can wheel the device to a patient.

“The patient literally goes from the bed and slides up into the machine that you can see behind me, and the head goes into the frame, and once the patient’s in that frame, the scan can immediately start,” said Dr. Nimjee.

The portable MRI machine has a lower magnetic field strength than a standard MRI, which shortens the screening time to just 20 minutes from 40 minutes.

A doctor gets real-time images on an Ipad, allowing them to quickly determine whether a patient could benefit from clot-busting treatment, even outside of the traditional window.

“The ability to have real-time access to imaging and make a decision in a time of critical fashion, I think is imperative as we move forward to treating more stroke patients,” said Dr. Nimjee.