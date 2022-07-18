One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer most frequently develops in women aged 65 to 74, but 5% of breast cancer cases develop in women in their 30’s, 20’s and even late teens.

Roshni Kamta graduated from Rutgers University and had started a new life in new york city when she discovered a lump in her breast. At first, she shrugged it off.

“I didn’t think anything of it because of my age,” said Roshni Kamta.

She was just 22, but then, “a couple more weeks went by, towards the end of April, and I found blood in my bra,” added Kamta.

Kamta said she had a tough time finding a doctor who would see her quickly, since breast cancer is rare in a woman her age, but she was persistent.

“I knew what was going on in my body,” said Kamta.

After a mammogram, a needle biopsy confirmed her suspicions. She found breast cancer specialist Dr. Hanna Irie.

“She’s definitely one of the youngest, the youngest patient I have treated was 19 years old,” Hanna Irie, MD, PhD, breast oncologist of the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Irie said it’s important that young women not ignore changes in the shape or contour of their breasts or unusual discharge. There are also other considerations for young patients.

“My doctor didn’t want me to have any complications with my life beyond, you know, the months of treatments,” said Kamta.

Kamata made the decision to harvest and freeze her eggs so she could have a family in the future. She said she was not prepared mentally or emotionally. Chemo would dramatically change her looks.

“I’ve always had hair, I’m Indian. It’s known for us to care for our hair, and our hair becomes our identity, basically,” Kamta added.

Kamta changed her locks in stages. A salon in New York cut her hair to her shoulders, then to her chin, and finally, shaved her head.

“I’ve always wanted purple hair, and purple is my favorite color,” said Kamta.

Then, she purchased a collection of wigs so she could change her looks to suit her mood.

Now 26, Kamta’s hair has grown back, and after surgery and 33 rounds of radiation, her cancer is in remission.

“Her prognosis is excellent,” said Dr. Irie.

And she’s on a mission to remind other young women to pay attention to their health.

“Check your body and, you know, do your self breast exams. And if there’s something wrong, tell your doctor,” Kamta said.